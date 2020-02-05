Decatur man facing attempted murder charge after stabbing at Decatur residence, police say

DECATUR — A 52-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he stabbed a 25-year-old man numerous times in the neck, face and chest.

Sgt. Chris Copeland said Atheree T. Chaney, 52, of Decatur, was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning at his home in the 200 block of East Center after police conducted their investigation.

Copeland said police were sent at 10:23 p.m. Tuesday to the 1300 block of North Water Street and found a man bleeding from his face profusely.

The man was sent to Decatur Memorial Hospital, where he told police he was invited to another man’s residence to smoke crack cocaine, Copeland said. The man who invited the 25-year-old man to his home was later determined to be Chaney.

The 25-year-old man told officers he brought his own supply to Chaney’s home and when Chaney asked him for some crack cocaine, he said no, Copeland said. The victim told police Chaney began stabbing him while two other occupants in the home battered him and dragged him out of the home.

Copeland said an investigation led police to Chaney’s address.

“It was determined through the investigation, probable cause existed to arrest Chaney for attempted murder,” Copeland said.