Decatur man facing attempted murder charge tells judge he wants a 'speedy trial'
Decatur man facing attempted murder charge tells judge he wants a 'speedy trial'

DECATUR — Leeandre M. Honorable told a judge Wednesday he’s anxious to get on with his trial on attempted murder and multiple other serious felony charges.

Honorable, 24, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder charge and two counts of the aggravated discharge of a firearm. He also denied two charges of being a felon in possession of a weapon and a further charge of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Honorable repeatedly insisted to Judge Phoebe Bowers that he wanted a “speedy trial.” Bowers told him that would be a matter he would have to take up with Scott Rueter, the defense attorney due to be assigned to the case.

“Is there any way I can contact him from here or is he going to come talk to me?” asked Honorable. “I want to talk to him as immediately as possible.”

Bowers, who found probable cause to try Honorable on all charges, said Rueter would be in touch before a pretrial hearing scheduled for June 1.

Giving evidence earlier, Decatur police Detective Adam Siefman said Honorable was arrested May 16. The detective described how a patrol officer saw him fire three rounds from a handgun at a fleeing vehicle, hitting it once and causing the driver to crash a short distance away near the 2300 block of Rosedale Avenue.

Siefman then described Honorable fleeing after he saw the police officer, pausing to open the passenger door of a waiting car — driven by somebody else — but the vehicle sped off before Honorable could get inside.

Siefman said he was quickly apprehended after a short foot chase. A sworn affidavit from Decatur police quotes him as telling the arresting officers: “I ain’t got no gun.”

Honorable was represented at Wednesday’s preliminary hearing by defense attorney Dave Ellison. He asked Siefman how good the light was at the time of the incident (5:30 a.m.) and how clearly things could be seen. Siefman replied it was light outside but the sun was not fully up.

“And the vehicle that sped away, was that ever stopped or located or identified?” asked Ellison.

“No,” replied the detective.

Illinois Department of Corrections records show that Honorable was on parole at the time of his arrest after beginning a two-year prison sentence in 2018 for the offense of domestic battery. He is now being held in the Macon County Jail and bail has been denied.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

