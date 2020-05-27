Decatur man facing attempted murder charge tells judge he wants a 'speedy trial'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Leeandre M. Honorable told a judge Wednesday he’s anxious to get on with his trial on attempted murder and multiple other serious felony charges.

Honorable, 24, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder charge and two counts of the aggravated discharge of a firearm. He also denied two charges of being a felon in possession of a weapon and a further charge of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Honorable repeatedly insisted to Judge Phoebe Bowers that he wanted a “speedy trial.” Bowers told him that would be a matter he would have to take up with Scott Rueter, the defense attorney due to be assigned to the case.

“Is there any way I can contact him from here or is he going to come talk to me?” asked Honorable. “I want to talk to him as immediately as possible.”

Bowers, who found probable cause to try Honorable on all charges, said Rueter would be in touch before a pretrial hearing scheduled for June 1.