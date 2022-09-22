 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur man facing charges after firing pistol inside home, police said

DECATUR — A Decatur man is facing multiple charges after firing a pistol inside his home while his wife and six-month-old child were inside on Wednesday night. 

According to a news release, Macon County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a reported domestic violence situation at an address near Harristown around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The deputies had been advised by 911 dispatchers that a 29-year-old male was threatening to harm himself and had already fired a round inside the home, but struck no occupants.  

The news release stated deputies heard another shot from inside the residence as they arrived. Shortly after, the wife and child exited the home and were escorted by deputies to a safe location. 

The suspect voluntarily exited the home, unarmed, just minutes later. He was taken into custody and, per protocol, was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation. 

The man was admitted to the hospital and later transferred to a different mental health facility. The man faces preliminary charges of unlawful restraint, reckless discharge of a firearm and reckless conduct following the incident.

 

 

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11. 

