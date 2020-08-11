Decatur man facing charges for hitting wife, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A Decatur man faces a preliminary battery charge for punching his wife several times Sunday evening and dragging her across the floor, police said.

Court documents say the 50-year-old started hitting his wife around 9 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Garfield Avenue, leaving her bruised. The incident was reported Monday afternoon, police said.

The man was arrested and booked into the Macon County Jail on Monday afternoon on a preliminary charge of domestic battery with a prior conviction. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office. A check of jail records Tuesday afternoon showed he's held on $30,000 bail, meaning $3,000 is required to be released.

Macon County Circuit Clerk records show he has a prior conviction for domestic battery.

