Decatur man facing murder charge pleads not guilty to 'similar' case of attempted murder

“Yes, ma’am,” Maynard replied.

The victim, who staggered to a nearby gas station after the assault to call for help, was found to have sustained serious stab wounds to his abdomen and liver. Maynard said he connected Gardner to the case after checking Decatur police records and realizing that the man Gardner was seen punching was in fact the stabbing victim police had found at the gas station.

Defense attorney Caleb Brown objected that seeing someone punch a victim was not the same as seeing them stab them. He told Judge Phoebe Bowers: “The investigator testified that he did not speak to anyone who said that Mr. Gardner stabbed (the victim). There is no direct evidence of that happening and so, even by the low standard of a preliminary hearing, I don’t believe the (probable cause) burden has been met.”

Kroncke replied that the only person seen to have physical contact with the victim before he was wounded was Gardner. She also pointed out that the witnesses had also described Gardner as appearing to repeatedly punch Cody Drew on the following night when he was fatally attacked, not realizing at first he was being stabbed instead.

Kroncke said that murder turned out to be “almost identical” to the earlier attempted murder in the way Gardner had attacked both victims.