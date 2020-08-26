Decatur man fakes getting robbed after shooting himself in the hand, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR— Police say a Decatur man faked being robbed Tuesday afternoon after accidentally shooting himself in the hand.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the 21-year-old shot himself while in his car around 2:50 p.m. in the 400 block of West Waggoner Street. Over 100 grams of cannabis and a scale were found inside the vehicle, police said.

The 21-year-old eventually admitted to shooting himself after making up a story about getting robbed, Copeland said.

He was arrested and booked Tuesday evening into Macon Count Jail on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and manufacturing and delivery of 30-500 grams of cannabis. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

Jail records Wednesday morning showed no bail was set.

