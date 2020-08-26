 Skip to main content
Decatur man fakes getting robbed after shooting himself in the hand, police say
Decatur man fakes getting robbed after shooting himself in the hand, police say

DECATUR— Police say a Decatur man faked being robbed Tuesday afternoon after accidentally shooting himself in the hand.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the 21-year-old shot himself while in his car around 2:50 p.m. in the 400 block of West Waggoner Street. Over 100 grams of cannabis and a scale were found inside the vehicle, police said.

The 21-year-old eventually admitted to shooting himself after making up a story about getting robbed, Copeland said.

He was arrested and booked Tuesday evening into Macon Count Jail on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and manufacturing and delivery of 30-500 grams of cannabis. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office. 

Jail records Wednesday morning showed no bail was set.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

