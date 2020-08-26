Decatur man fakes getting robbed after shooting himself in the hand, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR— Police say a Decatur man faked being robbed Tuesday afternoon after accidentally shooting himself in the hand.

Court documents say the 21-year-old was questioned by police around 3 p.m. at Decatur Memorial Hospital where he was receiving treatment for a gunshot wound to his left hand. The suspect claimed that while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 1800 block of North Monroe Street, he was approached by a suspect demanding he empty his pockets, according to the documents.

In a sworn affidavit, the alleged robber took out a black handgun from his waistband and shot multiple times, one shot striking his hand, after he refused to meet the robber's demand.

Documents say a witness of the incident informed police that the 21-year-old had actually shot himself in the hand "and no robbery ever took place." The witness, 19, recalled the suspect retrieving a black semi-automatic handgun near the intersection of College Avenue and Waggoner Street and manipulating the firearm in his hands, then firing a shot into his own hand moments later, according to the affidavit.

Police say the witness drove the injured man to DMH and claimed the suspect threw the gun out of the vehicle as he began driving to the hospital.