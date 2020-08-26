 Skip to main content
Decatur man fakes getting robbed after shooting himself in the hand, police say
Decatur man fakes getting robbed after shooting himself in the hand, police say

DECATUR— Police say a Decatur man faked being robbed Tuesday afternoon after accidentally shooting himself in the hand.

Court documents say the 21-year-old was questioned by police around 3 p.m. at Decatur Memorial Hospital where he was receiving treatment for a gunshot wound to his left hand. The suspect claimed that while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 1800 block of North Monroe Street, he was approached by a suspect demanding he empty his pockets, according to the documents.

In a sworn affidavit, the alleged robber took out a black handgun from his waistband and shot multiple times, one shot striking his hand, after he refused to meet the robber's demand. 

Documents say a witness of the incident informed police that the 21-year-old had actually shot himself in the hand "and no robbery ever took place." The witness, 19, recalled the suspect retrieving a black semi-automatic handgun near the intersection of College Avenue and Waggoner Street and manipulating the firearm in his hands, then firing a shot into his own hand moments later, according to the affidavit. 

Police say the witness drove the injured man to DMH and claimed the suspect threw the gun out of the vehicle as he began driving to the hospital.

Police say four plastic bags were later found in the 21-year-old's vehicle, containing a total of 101 grams of cannabis. A digital scale, a paddle holster and dryer sheets, "a tactic used to mask the smell of raw and burnt cannabis," were also found, documents say.

Police reported that blood splatter was left on the outside of the car's passenger side door and droplets of blood were seen in the passenger seat and floorboard.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland Wednesday morning said the 21-year-old eventually admitted to shooting himself after making up the story about getting robbed and was later found to have no valid FOID. Court documents say he claimed ownership of the cannabis and "found the gun in the creek."

He was arrested and booked Tuesday evening into Macon Count Jail on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and manufacturing and delivery of 30-500 grams of cannabis. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office. 

A check of jail records Wednesday afternoon showed he was held on $250,000 bail, meaning $25,000 is required for his release.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

