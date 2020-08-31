Decatur man found guilty of stabbing neighbor over TV set

DECATUR — A Decatur man who police said stabbed a man in the chest over a stolen TV was convicted of three felony charges.
James Ballard, 46, was found guilty of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery based on evidence presented in a Monday bench trial. The court ruled an additional charge, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, did not have enough evidence for a conviction.
The convictions came from a Dec. 14 altercation in which Ballard stabbed a 35-year-old man who had stolen a TV from his apartment in the 500 block of West William Street. The victim, Ballard's neighbor, testified against him in a previous trial and admitted to stealing the TV.
On Monday, Ballard said a different story, claiming to have no idea the 35-year-old was stabbed. They were involved in a fight outside the apartment after the man pulled out a knife and demanded money, he said. It was possible the man was punctured during the fight after falling to the ground, also causing him to drop the knife, according to Ballard's testimony.
Ballard said the two regularly saw each other and even made up after the robbery when the man agreed to pay him back monthly.
But recorded phone conversations by Macon County Jail were brought into evidence Monday by the prosecution, where Ballard is heard denying to that he'd seen the 35-year-old since the TV was stolen. The prosecution said he also denied being involved in an altercation when questioned by police.
Decatur police are reminding the community to practice sober driving while celebrating the unofficial end to summer.
"Once I heard on the radio he was stabbed, I didn't want to talk to anyone but my attorney," Ballard said in court.
Evidence leading to guilty verdicts also included that blood matching the victim was on Ballard's hand after getting taken into custody and a recorded conversation between him a police officer where he insinuates a desire for revenge.
“Street justice, man-to-man type of (expletive). I’ll go to jail, I’ll do life, I don’t give a (expletive). He ain’t gonna take nothing from me,” a prosecutor quoted him saying to a police officer.
The defense during closing arguments argued that evidence and facts of the case was not enough to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, including no knife found that was used in the stabbing and that the alleged crime scene has never been searched.
Ballard's next court appearance will be for a sentence hearing on Oct. 26.
2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.