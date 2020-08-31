 Skip to main content
Decatur man found guilty of stabbing neighbor over TV set
DECATUR — A Decatur man who police said stabbed a man in the chest over a stolen TV was convicted of three felony charges.

James Ballard, 46, was found guilty of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery based on evidence presented in a Monday bench trial. The court ruled an additional charge, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, did not have enough evidence for a conviction.

The convictions came from a Dec. 14 altercation in which Ballard stabbed a 35-year-old man who had stolen a TV from his apartment in the 500 block of West William Street. The victim, Ballard's neighbor, testified against him in a previous trial and admitted to stealing the TV. 

On Monday, Ballard said a different story, claiming to have no idea the 35-year-old was stabbed. They were involved in a fight outside the apartment after the man pulled out a knife and demanded money, he said. It was possible the man was punctured during the fight after falling to the ground, also causing him to drop the knife, according to Ballard's testimony.

Ballard said the two regularly saw each other and even made up after the robbery when the man agreed to pay him back monthly.

But recorded phone conversations by Macon County Jail were brought into evidence Monday by the prosecution, where Ballard is heard denying to that he'd seen the 35-year-old since the TV was stolen. The prosecution said he also denied being involved in an altercation when questioned by police. 

"Once I heard on the radio he was stabbed, I didn't want to talk to anyone but my attorney," Ballard said in court.

Evidence leading to guilty verdicts also included that blood matching the victim was on Ballard's hand after getting taken into custody and a recorded conversation between him a police officer where he insinuates a desire for revenge. 

“Street justice, man-to-man type of (expletive). I’ll go to jail, I’ll do life, I don’t give a (expletive). He ain’t gonna take nothing from me,” a prosecutor quoted him saying to a police officer. 

The defense during closing arguments argued that evidence and facts of the case was not enough to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, including no knife found that was used in the stabbing and that the alleged crime scene has never been searched.

Ballard's next court appearance will be for a sentence hearing on Oct. 26.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

