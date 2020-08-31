Decatur man found guilty of stabbing neighbor over TV set

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A Decatur man who police said stabbed a man in the chest over a stolen TV was convicted of three felony charges.

James Ballard, 46, was found guilty of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery based on evidence presented in a Monday bench trial. The court ruled an additional charge, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, did not have enough evidence for a conviction.

The convictions came from a Dec. 14 altercation in which Ballard stabbed a 35-year-old man who had stolen a TV from his apartment in the 500 block of West William Street. The victim, Ballard's neighbor, testified against him in a previous trial and admitted to stealing the TV.

On Monday, Ballard said a different story, claiming to have no idea the 35-year-old was stabbed. They were involved in a fight outside the apartment after the man pulled out a knife and demanded money, he said. It was possible the man was punctured during the fight after falling to the ground, also causing him to drop the knife, according to Ballard's testimony.