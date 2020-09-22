Decatur man found with meth, needles during preliminary domestic battery arrest, police say

DECATUR— Police say a Decatur man had methamphetamine and needles in his possession when he was arrested Monday afternoon for a preliminary domestic battery charge.
Court documents say the 43-year-old was placed under arrest around 5:18 p.m. when officers recognized him walking in the area of College and King streets. Documents say arresting officers knew the suspect to be wanted for a domestic battery charge.
A sworn affidavit says the man was searched and found with plastic baggie containing meth in his right sock, two syringes "which had a rust/brown colored liquid residue in the ends" in one of his cargo shorts pockets. An empty plastic container also was found in the pocket which the man said "he used to mix meth prior to 'shooting up,'" police wrote in the affidavit.
Police say three additional syringes were found in luggage the suspect had been carrying and the meth was later measured at .4 grams.
He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on Monday evening on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine under 5 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and domestic battery. A check of jail records Tuesday afternoon showed he was held on $20,000 bail with $1,970 bond required for release.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.
