Decatur man found with suspected ecstasy pill shaped like Donald Trump, police say

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man who fled from police was found with a suspected ecstasy pill Sunday that depicted President Donald Trump.
Decatur police Sgt Chris Copeland said the 26-year-old was pulled over around 9:38 p.m. in the 1300 block of East Main Street after attempting to flee from police. Once in custody, a "suspected ecstasy pill which was pressed in the shape of Donald Trump" was found in the suspect's possession, Copeland said.
The driver earlier had failed to come to a full stop at the streets of East of Prairie and ran a stop sign near Main and East, Copeland said.
Copeland said the suspect was given a notice to appear on preliminary charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and driving with a revoked license.
This isn't the first report of Trump-shaped ecstasy pills being in circulation. The Washington Post reported in August 2019 that ecstasy pills resembling the president had been found by the Clearwater, Florida, Police Department. Indiana State Police also found Trump-shaped MDMA in a drug bust, the Post reported.
2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.