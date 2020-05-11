Decatur man found with suspected ecstasy pill shaped like Donald Trump, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man who fled from police was found with a suspected ecstasy pill Sunday that depicted President Donald Trump.

Decatur police Sgt Chris Copeland said the 26-year-old was pulled over around 9:38 p.m. in the 1300 block of East Main Street after attempting to flee from police. Once in custody, a "suspected ecstasy pill which was pressed in the shape of Donald Trump" was found in the suspect's possession, Copeland said.

The driver earlier had failed to come to a full stop at the streets of East of Prairie and ran a stop sign near Main and East, Copeland said.

Copeland said the suspect was given a notice to appear on preliminary charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and driving with a revoked license.

This isn't the first report of Trump-shaped ecstasy pills being in circulation. The Washington Post reported in August 2019 that ecstasy pills resembling the president had been found by the Clearwater, Florida, Police Department. Indiana State Police also found Trump-shaped MDMA in a drug bust, the Post reported.