Decatur man gets 12-year prison sentence in child rape case

DECATUR — Eldon L.K. Borders, the Decatur man who prosecutors said fed a 13-year-old girl methamphetamine before raping her, is now serving a 12-year prison sentence.
Borders, 45, was sentenced in Macon County Circuit Court Monday after taking a plea deal that had earlier seen him admit to a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
The plea agreement, negotiated by defense attorney Todd Ringel, had seen Judge Phoebe Bowers dismiss five additional counts of criminal sexual assault. The prison sentence was the maximum term open to the judge under the plea deal.
A Decatur Police investigation said Borders had raped and sexually assaulted another 13-year-old girl as well, preying on them while staying at their homes in 2019 and earlier.
The girl who was given meth to smoke was quoted as telling investigators she was in a numb and drowsy state before she was assaulted.
“She screamed and he covered her mouth and then put her pants in her mouth so she couldn’t scream,” information in an arrest warrant for Borders said. “She tried to push him off her but couldn’t … he told her if she told anyone he would kill them.”
The other child victim said she had been warned by the defendant that the abuse she suffered must remain a secret. “She felt ashamed about what had occurred between the two of them and didn’t want to tell anyone,” the police information said.
Borders had been arrested in August 2019 after the girls came forward to tell their stories. One of the children also said she had been sexually assaulted by Borders much earlier in her childhood, when she was aged 7 or younger.
In passing the sentence, the judge agreed to recommend Borders for substance abuse treatment while he is in custody.
