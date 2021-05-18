Decatur man gets 12-year prison sentence in child rape case

DECATUR — Eldon L.K. Borders, the Decatur man who prosecutors said fed a 13-year-old girl methamphetamine before raping her, is now serving a 12-year prison sentence.

Borders, 45, was sentenced in Macon County Circuit Court Monday after taking a plea deal that had earlier seen him admit to a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The plea agreement, negotiated by defense attorney Todd Ringel, had seen Judge Phoebe Bowers dismiss five additional counts of criminal sexual assault. The prison sentence was the maximum term open to the judge under the plea deal.

A Decatur Police investigation said Borders had raped and sexually assaulted another 13-year-old girl as well, preying on them while staying at their homes in 2019 and earlier.

The girl who was given meth to smoke was quoted as telling investigators she was in a numb and drowsy state before she was assaulted.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}