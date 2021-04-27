Decatur man gets 17-year sentence child rape

DECATUR — Jon A. Merli, who admitted to raping a girl amid repeated sexual assaults of the Decatur child, was sentenced to 17 years in prison Tuesday.

Merli, 32, took a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Caleb Brown, and pleaded guilty to a single count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler accepted the plea deal and dismissed a further charge of predatory criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Geisler ordered the prison sentence to be served at 85% and further ordered Merli to register as a sexual predator for the rest of his life upon his release.

Merli’s criminal behavior, which had gone on for more than a month, came to light on February 16 when the child’s mother complained to Decatur police about her daughter being sexually assaulted.

