Decatur man gets 17-year sentence for raping young girl

DECATUR — Jon A. Merli, who admitted to raping a girl amid repeated sexual assaults of the Decatur child, was sentenced to 17 years in prison Tuesday.

Merli, 32, took a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Caleb Brown, and pleaded guilty to a single count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler accepted the plea deal and dismissed a further charge of predatory criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Geisler ordered the prison sentence to be served at 85% and further ordered Merli to register as a sexual predator for the rest of his life upon his release.

Merli’s criminal behavior, which had gone on for more than a month, came to light on February 16 when the child’s mother complained to Decatur police about her daughter being sexually assaulted.

A sworn affidavit signed by Officer Martin St. Pierre said the child, who was under the age of 10 at the time, described the assaults in great detail and said they had taken place in the man’s bedroom with “her clothes on and clothes off” at different times.