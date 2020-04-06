Decatur man gets 18-month prison sentence for stolen gun possession

DECATUR — A Decatur man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for possession of a stolen handgun after accepting a plea deal when he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court.
Bryan C. McGee, 20, pleaded guilty to the possession charge and Judge Thomas Griffith agreed to dismiss one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The plea deal was negotiated by defense attorney Michelle Sanders and McGee was sentenced when he appeared in court March 26.
He had been arrested the night of Jan. 15 after members of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit had raided a house in the 200 block of East Olive Street. Describing the raid in a sworn affidavit, Officer Jason Hesse said the home was known to be used by members of a street gang calling itself “Jumpout.”
Hesse continued: “This group has been suspects in recent shootings in the Decatur area and are known to possess weapons.”
The affidavit described McGee as being found in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen from an address in Springfield. McGee was quoted as telling arresting officers that he had found the gun a day earlier dumped in an alley but did not say why he decided to keep the weapon.
Police said a second man arrested in the same raid, Tamajhe I. Adams, 18, was found hiding in a closet with $580 in his pockets and a bag on the floor holding five small packages of cocaine. He is being held without bail and has pleaded not guilty to illegal drug possession. He is scheduled to have a pretrial hearing Wednesday.
Adams is also pleading not guilty to various weapons offenses linked to two earlier arrests. He is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a weapon after a police patrol said it caught him with a fully loaded handgun on Sept. 29 in the 1400 block of East Wellington Way.
And in a second arrest less than two months later on the night of Nov. 4, a sworn police affidavit said Adams was a passenger in a vehicle police pulled over and a loaded 9mm handgun was found tucked under the seat cushion where he was sitting. Adams denies a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in that incident.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
