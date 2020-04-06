Decatur man gets 18-month prison sentence for stolen gun possession

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — A Decatur man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for possession of a stolen handgun after accepting a plea deal when he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court.

Bryan C. McGee, 20, pleaded guilty to the possession charge and Judge Thomas Griffith agreed to dismiss one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The plea deal was negotiated by defense attorney Michelle Sanders and McGee was sentenced when he appeared in court March 26.

He had been arrested the night of Jan. 15 after members of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit had raided a house in the 200 block of East Olive Street. Describing the raid in a sworn affidavit, Officer Jason Hesse said the home was known to be used by members of a street gang calling itself “Jumpout.”

Hesse continued: “This group has been suspects in recent shootings in the Decatur area and are known to possess weapons.”