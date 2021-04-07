Decatur man gets 3-year prison sentence for gun, DUI crimes

DECATUR — Javel S. Anderson, chased down and arrested by police after the armed man was caught fleeing from the scene of a Decatur gunfight, has been sent to prison for three years.

Anderson, 23, received a two-year sentence in Macon County Circuit Court when he pleaded guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Anderson appeared in court Thursday and Judge Jeffrey Geisler also sentenced him to a year in prison when he entered a second guilty plea to a charge of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol in an unrelated case. Geisler ordered the two sentences to be served consecutively, adding up to a total of three years.

The sentences were part of a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Chris Amero that saw an additional charge of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon dismissed along with multiple other traffic offenses.

The weapons charges related to the gunfight at 1 a.m. June 15, 2020, when Decatur Police had the area of the 700-800 block of East Johns Avenue under surveillance, having been previously warned there might be trouble.