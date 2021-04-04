Decatur man gets 3-year sentence for attack on girlfriend

DECATUR — Judah D. Tiarks was sent to prison for three years after a frenzied attack on a Decatur woman that police said left her with a partially collapsed lung.

Sworn Decatur Police affidavits had accused Tiarks of beating and kicking his 25-year-old girlfriend and also beating his own brother, whom he had accused of sleeping with his girlfriend before launching the Oct. 4 attack.

Tiarks had been pleading not guilty and the case was scheduled for a pretrial hearing March 24. However, records show Tiarks appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Feb. 19 and entered guilty pleas to charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and committing domestic battery while having a prior domestic battery conviction.

Judge Rodney Forbes sentenced him to three years on each count, but ordered the sentences to run concurrently. And, as part of a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Susan Moorehead, the judge dismissed further charges of home invasion causing bodily injury and two charges of committing domestic battery.