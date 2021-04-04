 Skip to main content
Decatur man gets 3-year sentence for attack on girlfriend
Decatur man gets 3-year sentence for attack on girlfriend

DECATUR — Judah D. Tiarks was sent to prison for three years after a frenzied attack on a Decatur woman that police said left her with a partially collapsed lung.

Sworn Decatur Police affidavits had accused Tiarks of beating and kicking his 25-year-old girlfriend and also beating his own brother, whom he had accused of sleeping with his girlfriend before launching the Oct. 4 attack.

Tiarks had been pleading not guilty and the case was scheduled for a pretrial hearing March 24. However, records show Tiarks appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Feb. 19 and entered guilty pleas to charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and committing domestic battery while having a prior domestic battery conviction.

Judge Rodney Forbes sentenced him to three years on each count, but ordered the sentences to run concurrently. And, as part of a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Susan Moorehead, the judge dismissed further charges of home invasion causing bodily injury and two charges of committing domestic battery.

Court records show Tiarks had been rearrested in his jail cell in January after the same female victim had accused him of raping her after slipping her a date-rape drug a month prior to the October attack. Police had filed a preliminary criminal sexual assault charge after receiving back the results of a rape kit analysis by the State Police Crime Lab.

But no rape charge was brought by the Macon County State Attorney’s Office. State Attorney, Scott Rueter, said the decision not to press charges was made before he took over the state attorney job. He said a note in the file indicated the decision had been taken “based on further interview with the victim.”

Rueter, who was involved in the negotiations over the prison term Tiarks was sentenced to, added: “The victim had also indicated that she did not want to see him go to prison at all but we thought it was important (that he serve prison time) given the charges.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

