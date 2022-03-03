Decatur man gets 3½ year sentence on gun charge

DECATUR — Terentius M. Booker’s fall from the straight and narrow path he had been on ended with a 3½ year prison term on Thursday.

The Decatur man was sentenced in Macon County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Booker, 39, had been arrested close to 2 a.m. Nov. 30, 2019, driving away from the parking lot of the downtown Masonic Temple with a loaded semi-automatic pistol in his car.

Booker has previous convictions for aggravated robbery and a federal weapons offense but his last brush with trouble before the latest charge was back in 2010. As a convicted felon, he is not allowed to own a gun.

Pleading for a minimum sentence, Booker’s defense attorney Monroe McWard told Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith that his client had done his best to rebuild his life and go straight. He described him as a good father to his children and produced W2 statements showing Booker had been earning $60,000 a year with a job at the Decatur Caterpillar Inc. plant.

Several of Booker’s family members, including his 60-year-old mother, gave testimony on his behalf.

“I hate to see people fail,” McWard told the judge. “And my client failed to conform his behavior to the statutes of the state of Illinois. He took what I would call a good deal and he basically put that in jeopardy.”

Booker told the judge he was being treated harshly because of mistakes he had made in the past and said he had not fired the gun or even pointed it at anyone. “I am being judged and people don’t even know me ...” he added.

Prosecuting, Assistant State’s Attorney Christina Mullison said a plea deal had been worked out in Booker's case which set the sentencing range at three to seven years.

She said this kind of gun offense was serious and recommended to the judge that Booker "gets the full seven years.”

Griffith, however, said he had taken careful note of the mitigation offered on Booker’s behalf and acknowledged he had been doing well with his life until the gun offense.

“I, too, hate to see people fail,” the judge said as he passed the sentence.

