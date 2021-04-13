Decatur man gets 45 year prison sentence for being 'ringmaster' of child porn

URBANA — Decatur man Cornell D.A. Johnson was sentenced to 45 years in prison Tuesday for coercing children aged from 4 to 17 into sending him sexual images of themselves and engaging in sex acts.
A statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois said authorities had identified 17 child victims spread across eight states. Johnson, 24, coordinated a vast operation producing child pornography from his Decatur home in the 1100 block of East Division Street, the statement said.
Johnson appeared in U.S. District Court in Urbana where Judge Michael A Mihm described the defendant as a “ringmaster” who engaged in an “exercise of power” to prey on child victims for his own twisted pleasure and satisfaction.
Johnson had earlier pleaded guilty to multiple counts of producing child pornography.
The news release said he had lured children into his web of corruption by controlling various profiles posing as females on Facebook. He used those to contact young girls and entice them to send him images of themselves. “...Photographs that progressed from various stages of undress to sexually suggestive and/or sexually explicit photographs of themselves,” the statement added.
“Once Johnson obtained compromising images, he threatened to injure the minor victims’ reputations and embarrass them by posting their nude pictures online if they failed to comply with his demands for additional images.”
The statement said some of his demands directed minor teenagers to sexually abuse younger children in their household to produce more images for him.
Johnson had been caught after police were tipped off by Facebook, and the defendant was identified in more than 80 “cybertips” relayed by the online social media giant. The case was investigated by Decatur police, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations.
Other legal assistance was offered by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, the Western District of Pennsylvania, the District of Arizona, the Middle District of Pennsylvania and the Western District of Wisconsin.
2021 mugshots from the Herald & Review
Seth M. Nashland
Clarence A. Ballard
Scott L. Minix
Jessica A. Logan
Delahn L. Amos
Chancellor C. Embry
Chelsea Brown
Kevin Brown
Shawanda Apholone
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Jamie L. Golladay
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Avery E. Drake
Daniel R. Blazich
Dessica N. Jackson
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Blake E. Merli
Jason C. Herendeen
Jeremiah D. Collins
Deonte D. Smith
Deoane A. Stone
Carl E. Harvey II
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Bryant K. Bunch
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Anthony J Dickey
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Paul M. Folks
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Leeandre M. Honorable
Seth D. Maxwell
Michelle R. Batman
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Elijah K. Jones
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Timothy W. Smith
Justin D. Tate
Courtney Williams
Angela M. Schmitt
Tracy T. Cunningham
Colby J. Park
Charles E. Gardner
Jacquez L. Jones
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid