Decatur man gets 45 year prison sentence for being 'ringmaster' of child porn

URBANA — Decatur man Cornell D.A. Johnson was sentenced to 45 years in prison Tuesday for coercing children aged from 4 to 17 into sending him sexual images of themselves and engaging in sex acts.

A statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois said authorities had identified 17 child victims spread across eight states. Johnson, 24, coordinated a vast operation producing child pornography from his Decatur home in the 1100 block of East Division Street, the statement said.

Johnson appeared in U.S. District Court in Urbana where Judge Michael A Mihm described the defendant as a “ringmaster” who engaged in an “exercise of power” to prey on child victims for his own twisted pleasure and satisfaction.

Johnson had earlier pleaded guilty to multiple counts of producing child pornography.

The news release said he had lured children into his web of corruption by controlling various profiles posing as females on Facebook. He used those to contact young girls and entice them to send him images of themselves. “...Photographs that progressed from various stages of undress to sexually suggestive and/or sexually explicit photographs of themselves,” the statement added.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}