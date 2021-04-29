Decatur man gets 6-year sentence for brutal home invasions

DECATUR — Raymond D. Graham, part of a group of Decatur men who carried out a terrifying and violent series of home invasions on the same night, has been sent to prison for six years.

Graham, 26, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Monday and pleaded guilty to a charge of home invasion, a Class X felony.

It was part of a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Jacqueline Hollis-George, that saw two additional home invasion charges dismissed. Judge Jeffrey Geisler also dismissed one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, three counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of armed violence, one count of armed robbery, one count of residential burglary and one count of possession of a stolen gun.

And as part of the same plea deal regarding another two cases against Graham arising from the home invasions, the judge dismissed a batch of 22 similar charges. Graham was also given a custody credit of two years and four months for the time he’s spent in the Macon County Jail since his arrest on Dec. 4, 2018.

