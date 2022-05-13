Decatur man gets maximum sentence for concealing homicide of Shelby County woman

SHELBYVILLE — A Decatur man received the maximum sentence, 24 years in prison, for his role in concealing the homicidal death of a 72-year-old Clarksburg woman.
Thomas M. Miller, 21, also was sentenced Thursday in Shelby County Circuit Court to an additional three years in prison for an aggravated battery he committed last month while in custody and awaiting sentencing at the Shelby County jail.
According to a news release from the Shelby County State's Attorney's Office, Sherry Hubbartt had been reported missing April 17, 2021, by her family, who suspected her grandson, Clayton Anderson, 26, of being involved in her disappearance.
After initiating an investigation, law enforcement found that Hubbartt’s debit card had been used in Missouri, Kansas, Colorado and Utah after her disappearance.
The same day Hubbartt was reported missing, Miller and Anderson were involved in a high-speed chase through Las Vegas after reports of occupants in a vehicle (later identified as Hubbartt’s) shooting at other vehicles on the roadway. The chase resulted in a crash on the interstate, and Miller and Anderson were taken into custody.
People are also reading…
Miller confessed to Las Vegas Metro Police detectives that he was present at the time of Hubbartt’s murder. He said an argument began between Anderson and Hubbarrt, and Anderson pushed Hubbartt to the ground and strangled her to death.
Miller said he helped Anderson hide Hubbartt’s body in a closet of her Clarksburg home and cover the body with pillows and blankets. The two then fled with Hubbartt's debit card and vehicle.
One of Hubbartt's family members read a victim impact statement at Miller’s sentencing, describing the pain and suffering endured by the family as a result of her death.
Miller was allowed to speak to the family and stated he was “deeply sorry for the pain (he) caused."
Anderson pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in May 2021 and was sentenced in October to life in prison with no chance of parole.
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review.
A Decatur man received the maximum sentence, 24 years in prison, for his role in the concealing the homicidal death of a 72-year-old Clarksburg woman.
Nearly a year after passage of a law named for 2-year-old Ta'Naja Barnes, who died of neglect in February 2019, a state auditor found that DCFS has yet to implement it.
The Four Corner Hustlers are among Chicago’s oldest and most notorious gangs, one that for decades ruled the drug trade on the West Side by robbing competitors, killing rivals and terrorizing the community.
A northern Illinois man convicted of murder in the 2021 shooting death of a teen he spotted in his car a few days after he reported it stolen has been sentenced to 21 years in prison, prosecutors announced on Thursday.
A McLean County judge will rule within 60 days which material can be presented at a hearing for Barton McNeil, who is seeking exoneration from his 1999 conviction in his 3-year-old daughter's murder.
It's not the first time Decatur car dealer says he's had a brush with murder.
A jury convicted a suburban Chicago woman of involuntary manslaughter Tuesday for failing to give her son the medical care he required after a heart transplant.
The suspect had briefly held hostages inside the Fifth Third Bank branch in Romeoville but had released them before the shooting, police said.
A Chicago man who posted online to urge others to join massive crowds that were looting downtown businesses in the summer of 2020 was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison Tuesday.
The bill also reauthorizes a witness protection program with $30 million set aside for it in the upcoming state budget. The program had been neglected for years by lawmakers who failed to earmark funding.
R. Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago is set to kick off in August after a judge on Tuesday denied a request to postpone it by three months.
The Decatur Police Department seek the public's help in solving a string of robberies, this week's "crime of the week."
Thomas M. Miller has a sentencing hearing scheduled for May 23 on the concealment of a homicidal death charge.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
A Decatur man remains jailed in McLean County on child pornography charges.
Clearview is also agreeing to stop making its database available to Illinois state government and local police departments for five years.
They came together as a collective to say: “Stop it, do something, and do it now.”
Aside from Saturday's fatal shooting, Decatur police said they dealt with two more incidents of shots fired, both involving street parties.
Anyone with information should call the department's Criminal Investigations Division (217-424-2734) or CrimeStoppers (217-423-8477).
Police say the suspect asked the clerk to ring up items and then pulled a gun.
Mom grieving police shooting of her son aims to help other moms who lost children to Chicago gun violence
This Sunday, the women hope to have brunch together with at least 100 others who lost children to gun violence or COVID-19. Other attendees might also have lost mothers to violence or the virus.
Police are investigating after a physical fight between two people Saturday afternoon at Hickory Point Mall. Deputies determined there were no shots fired during the altercation, a news release said.
A Frankfort woman was sentenced to a year in federal prison after pleading guilty to embezzling more than $650,000 from a national student organization working to improve minority representation in the pharmacy industry, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago.
A Tinley Park man feared his 17-year-old daughter was hiding secrets from him and no longer loved him before he "went out of control" and severely beat her, according to a court document outlining details in the death of the girl, Mia Maro.
The remains found on March 21 near Mount Vernon in Jefferson County belonged to 20-year-old Keriaye M. Winfrey of Indianapolis, the county sheriff's office said.
A suburban Chicago man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment, nearly a year after his 1-month-old son died of fentanyl poisoning.
Decatur police responded to a shooting Friday morning that sent three people to local hospitals.