Decatur man gets 2 natural life sentences for double murder at Park City mobile home community
Decatur man gets 2 natural life sentences for double murder at Park City mobile home community

DECATUR — Kwantrevis D. Richardson was sentenced Monday to spend the rest of his life in prison until he dies for the brutal double murder of two Decatur men.

Richardson, 22, was convicted Oct. 25 after a four day Macon County Circuit Court jury trial into the beating and gunshot killings of Michael E. Roberts-Mathenia, 43, and 34-year-old Johnathan T. Ballance on Halloween night 2017. Judge Jeffrey Geisler sentenced Richardson to two counts of natural life for each murder conviction.

Richardson, who maintained his innocence throughout, said he would appeal.

Park City (copy)

The crime scene at the Park City Mobile Home community in Decatur is shown in November 2017. 

Kwantrevis D. Richardson.

Kwantrevis D. Richardson.

