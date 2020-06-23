Decatur man gets probation on gun offenses; drug charges dropped

DECATUR —Tamajhe I. Adams, an 18-year-old man police accuse of being associated with a Decatur gang involved with illegal weapons and drugs, has been sentenced to 24 months probation on two different firearms charges.
Adams, who appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on June 17, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Handguns seized in both charges were also ordered forfeited by Judge Thomas Griffith.
But two additional charges of drug possession were dismissed by the court in a deal worked out by prosecutors and Adams defense attorney, Susan Moorehead.
Those charges dated to Jan. 15 when Adams was among several people arrested when the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit raided a home in the 200 block of East Olive Street. A sworn affidavit said 10 people were found in the house which had been flagged by police as being used by suspects involved in the street gang called “Jumpout.”
The affidavit added: “This group has been suspects in recent shootings in the Decatur area and are known to possess weapons.” And Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz had previously told the Herald & Review that police were “coming after” Jumpout which he described as “ a nemesis to the safety of our citizens.”
The affidavit said the police raid found Adams hiding in a closet with almost $600 stuffed in his pockets and a bag on the floor holding five small packages of cocaine. Adams denied all charges and Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott, commenting on the case Tuesday, said the drug charges were dropped because prosecutors weren’t confident about their case.
“The decision was basically based on the strength of the evidence,” he said.
The weapons charges Adams admitted to date to Sept. 29 and Nov. 4. In the September case, Adams was arrested after a police patrol saw him acting suspiciously and recovered a fully-loaded handgun from bushes near where he had been standing in the 1400 block of East Wellington Way.
In the November case, police said Adams had been riding in the backseat of a car pulled over in a traffic stop at the intersection of South and West drives. A sworn affidavit said a 9mm handgun was found tucked under the seat cushion where Adams had been sitting.
In accepting the guilty pleas, Griffith agreed to dismiss an additional charge of unlawful possession of a handgun in the September case.
Mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
+2
+2
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Trying to pull over the same vehicle on two consecutive days for having windows tinted too dark led Decatur Police to seize several illegally-owned handguns and make two arrests, a sworn affidavit said.
A Decatur man, described by a witness as grabbing a shotgun and firing out the window of his vehicle to defend himself from incoming gunfire, appeared in court Wednesday pleading not guilty two counts of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.