Decatur man gets probation on gun offenses; drug charges dropped

DECATUR —Tamajhe I. Adams, an 18-year-old man police accuse of being associated with a Decatur gang involved with illegal weapons and drugs, has been sentenced to 24 months probation on two different firearms charges.

Adams, who appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on June 17, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Handguns seized in both charges were also ordered forfeited by Judge Thomas Griffith.

But two additional charges of drug possession were dismissed by the court in a deal worked out by prosecutors and Adams defense attorney, Susan Moorehead.

Those charges dated to Jan. 15 when Adams was among several people arrested when the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit raided a home in the 200 block of East Olive Street. A sworn affidavit said 10 people were found in the house which had been flagged by police as being used by suspects involved in the street gang called “Jumpout.”