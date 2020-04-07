Decatur man gets shot and wounded but won't talk about it, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man shot and wounded in the right elbow Monday morning claims to know little about the incident.

Written police reports said the 39-year-old man was wounded about 8:30 a.m. while sitting in a car in the 1100 block of East Main Street.

“He said he didn’t know anything and was being uncooperative with police,” said Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police. “We have no suspect information.”

Copeland said he was not aware of any connection with this incident and the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Devin Slater Sunday afternoon near Montgomery Place. A Decatur man, Bryant K. Bunch, 44, has been arrested in that case after being sought on a warrant for first degree murder and later surrendering himself.

