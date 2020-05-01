You are the owner of this article.
Decatur man hit woman with liquor bottle, police say
DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man struck a woman with a liquor bottle during an altercation early Thursday. 

The man, 27, faces preliminary charges of domestic battery with two priors. A check of jail records on Friday shows he was being held on $20,000, meaning $2,000 is required for release. 

According to the Macon County Circuit Clerk records, the man has two prior convictions of domestic battery.

The incident was in the 1000 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said. 

A written affidavit said the woman also was punched in the face and had an injury to her nose. 

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the State Attorney's Office. 

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

