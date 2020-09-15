Decatur man holds woman at gunpoint during home invasion, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man was identified by a 64-year-old woman as one of the people who broke in and took several items from her while holding her at gunpoint.

Court documents say the Sept. 5 home invasion took place around 3 a.m. in the 1600 block of East Marietta Street. The woman was home alone in her living room when there was a knock at the door, and after the woman didn't answer, two individuals kicked the door down and charged into the residence, police said.

Decatur police Detective Jason Danner said the 18-year-old, later identified in a police line-up, pointed a black hand gun at her while another suspect began stealing items. Additionally, the gunman "kept screaming 'where is the purse' several times," Danner wrote in a sworn affidavit.

Police say the suspect who went through the woman's belongings had been wearing a black hoodie and "baggy" jeans, described as short, skinny and approximately 19 or 20 years old. The suspects ran out of the residence after they "got what they could hold," Danner wrote.

The detective reported an approximately $50 black-and-white striped leather purse holding various items had been stolen, along with an RCA 15-inch flat screen TV worth approximately $20 and a dark grey flip phone worth approximately $10.