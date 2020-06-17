You are the owner of this article.
Decatur man hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wound, police say
DECATUR— Police say a Decatur man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to the stomach Wednesday morning in the 1200 block of East Olive Street.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the 25-year-old was taken to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital around 3:19 a.m. and later airlifted to HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield. An investigation into the shooting determined the man was shot in the area of Lowber and Olive streets, according to a Wednesday statement from the Decatur Police Department

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Decatur police detective bureau at (217) 424-2734, or Crimestoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

