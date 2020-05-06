Decatur man in face mask confrontation speaks out; gas station employee charged

DECATUR — Tim Walker, the Decatur man arrested for battery after getting into a confrontation at a gas station when he tried to pay for fuel while not wearing a mask, said he wants people to know there is more to the story.
Walker, 59, was booked on a preliminary charge of battery after pushing back a male gas station employee whom he claimed was menacing him Friday morning. Police confirmed Wednesday that the 56-year-old employee was also later arrested on a preliminary battery charge himself for allegedly punching Walker in the chest during the fracas. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
Deputy Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel, who commands the patrol division, said the officer investigating the incident made the decision to charge the other man as well after reviewing surveillance tape from the Hucks Food & Fuel business at 204 N. 22nd St.
The Herald & Review typically does not name people facing preliminary charges, but is doing so in Walker's case because he contacted the newspaper seeking to share his side of the incident.
Police reports of the Friday morning incident, also based on interviews with station employees and witnesses, had described Walker as “yelling and cussing” and wanting to spark a “political discussion” after being confronted about not wearing a mask.
Walker said there was no political debate at all about masks or anything else. He said he was wearing a "Trump 2020" hat but didn't say anything about the president or politics.
In Walker’s version of events, he said he’s been out of work, broke and had arrived at the gas station to fuel his truck having just got a job cleaning out an abandoned house. He planned to pay for $56 in fuel with a $100 bill he’d borrowed and just did not happen to have a mask with him.
“I wasn’t planning on being with anybody,” he added. “The gas station employee is behind a plate glass screen in the store and I wasn’t going to do any shopping.”
Walker said the employee became furious because he didn't have a mask and ordered him back outside and refused to let him pay for the gas. Walker said, and police reports confirm, that the employee also said he couldn’t make change for a $100 bill.
Walker insists he just wanted to pay and leave and didn’t know what to do. By this time, he said, the employee had come outside to face him. He said the two exchanged insults. Another gas station employee later said she could make change and Walker said they were heading back to the store when the employee, egged on by a witness who was filming the confrontation, turned to confront him again.
Walker said the employee was screaming at him, with a mask around his neck, and came within two to three inches of Walker's face. “That’s when I put my hand on his chest and pushed him back,” he said.
Walker said the man responded by throwing a punch that landed on his collarbone while Walker said he was on the phone to police who arrived shortly after. “But I’m the one who called them,” he added.
Initial police reports also said the employee ended up on the ground during the confrontation. Walker said that never happened while he was there.
“And I definitely wasn’t trying to make any political statement or look for trouble,” he added. “I just wanted to pay for my gas so I could work and make some money for my family. I didn’t want any of this.”
Both men now have notices to appear in Macon County Circuit Court. Management at the gas station have been called twice by this newspaper seeking comment and have declined to do so.
Brandel advised the public, while the state mask rule remains in effect, to follow it to avoid situations like this arising again. He said it isn’t that difficult to comply: “There may be some misconception that you have to buy a surgical mask or mask specifically made to be a face-covering, and that in fact isn’t true,” he added.
“You simply have to wear some kind of face-covering: it could be a bandanna, it could be a T-shirt that has been cut so it can be wrapped around your face or something of the like. So there is no reason that somebody couldn’t come up with some kind of face-covering.”
