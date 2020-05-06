Decatur man in face mask confrontation speaks out; gas station employee charged

Walker said there was no political debate at all about masks or anything else. He said he was wearing a "Trump 2020" hat but didn't say anything about the president or politics.

In Walker’s version of events, he said he’s been out of work, broke and had arrived at the gas station to fuel his truck having just got a job cleaning out an abandoned house. He planned to pay for $56 in fuel with a $100 bill he’d borrowed and just did not happen to have a mask with him.

“I wasn’t planning on being with anybody,” he added. “The gas station employee is behind a plate glass screen in the store and I wasn’t going to do any shopping.”

Walker said the employee became furious because he didn't have a mask and ordered him back outside and refused to let him pay for the gas. Walker said, and police reports confirm, that the employee also said he couldn’t make change for a $100 bill.

Walker insists he just wanted to pay and leave and didn’t know what to do. By this time, he said, the employee had come outside to face him. He said the two exchanged insults. Another gas station employee later said she could make change and Walker said they were heading back to the store when the employee, egged on by a witness who was filming the confrontation, turned to confront him again.