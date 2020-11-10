 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Decatur man in Forsyth theft and exposure case gets 2-year prison sentence
0 comments

Decatur man in Forsyth theft and exposure case gets 2-year prison sentence

{{featured_button_text}}
Swarn

Swarn.

DECATUR — Lasiwon S. Swarn, arrested in a Forsyth department store after police said he stole clothes, asked a female sales associate how they looked and then exposed himself to her, was sentenced to two years in prison Tuesday.

Swarn, 29, took a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Thomas Wheeler, that saw him admit to a charge of committing theft while having a prior conviction for burglary.

As part of the deal, Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Elizabeth Pfohl agreed to drop a charge of public indecency/lewd exposure and that charge was then dismissed by Macon County Circuit Court Judge Phoebe Bowers.

A sworn affidavit from Macon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Joseph Herbert said Swarn had been browsing in the Von Maur store in the Hickory Point Mall on the evening of Feb. 24 when he selected a pair of jeans, a blue hoodie and a brown belt.

After heading to the dressing rooms to put the clothes on, Herbert said Swarn asked the female associate to come over and give him an opinion on how the clothes looked.

“Swarn spun around to show the female his outfit,” said Herbert. “He stopped, faced the female, and then suddenly pulled his pants down, exposing his genitals to her. The female associate stated she was alarmed and disturbed by his actions, and quickly hurried away from the dressing room.”

Swarn fled the store after the incident but Herbert said deputies soon tracked him down at the Texas Roadhouse restaurant where they surprised him as he was eating dinner. “The female associate came to the restaurant and positively identified Swarn,” said Herbert in the affidavit.

“While patting him down, I discovered he was wearing the Von Maur jeans underneath his other jeans. He was also wearing the blue hoodie and had the brown belt on.”

Swarn had been on probation in relation to previous convictions and that probation was “terminated unsuccessfully” by the judge.

Commenting on the case after the sentencing, Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott said the public indecency charge was a Class A Misdemeanor and would not have added to the prison time Swarn received.

“Typically, when someone is going to prison, the lesser offenses are dropped as we are not going to mess with them,” added Scott.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News