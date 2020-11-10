Decatur man in Forsyth theft and exposure case gets 2-year prison sentence

DECATUR — Lasiwon S. Swarn, arrested in a Forsyth department store after police said he stole clothes, asked a female sales associate how they looked and then exposed himself to her, was sentenced to two years in prison Tuesday.

Swarn, 29, took a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Thomas Wheeler, that saw him admit to a charge of committing theft while having a prior conviction for burglary.

As part of the deal, Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Elizabeth Pfohl agreed to drop a charge of public indecency/lewd exposure and that charge was then dismissed by Macon County Circuit Court Judge Phoebe Bowers.

A sworn affidavit from Macon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Joseph Herbert said Swarn had been browsing in the Von Maur store in the Hickory Point Mall on the evening of Feb. 24 when he selected a pair of jeans, a blue hoodie and a brown belt.

After heading to the dressing rooms to put the clothes on, Herbert said Swarn asked the female associate to come over and give him an opinion on how the clothes looked.