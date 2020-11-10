Decatur man in Forsyth theft and exposure case gets 2-year prison sentence

DECATUR — Lasiwon S. Swarn, arrested in a Forsyth department store after police said he stole clothes, asked a female sales associate how they looked and then exposed himself to her, was sentenced to two years in prison Tuesday.
Swarn, 29, took a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Thomas Wheeler, that saw him admit to a charge of committing theft while having a prior conviction for burglary.
As part of the deal, Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Elizabeth Pfohl agreed to drop a charge of public indecency/lewd exposure and that charge was then dismissed by Macon County Circuit Court Judge Phoebe Bowers.
A sworn affidavit from Macon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Joseph Herbert said Swarn had been browsing in the Von Maur store in the Hickory Point Mall on the evening of Feb. 24 when he selected a pair of jeans, a blue hoodie and a brown belt.
After heading to the dressing rooms to put the clothes on, Herbert said Swarn asked the female associate to come over and give him an opinion on how the clothes looked.
“Swarn spun around to show the female his outfit,” said Herbert. “He stopped, faced the female, and then suddenly pulled his pants down, exposing his genitals to her. The female associate stated she was alarmed and disturbed by his actions, and quickly hurried away from the dressing room.”
Swarn fled the store after the incident but Herbert said deputies soon tracked him down at the Texas Roadhouse restaurant where they surprised him as he was eating dinner. “The female associate came to the restaurant and positively identified Swarn,” said Herbert in the affidavit.
“While patting him down, I discovered he was wearing the Von Maur jeans underneath his other jeans. He was also wearing the blue hoodie and had the brown belt on.”
Swarn had been on probation in relation to previous convictions and that probation was “terminated unsuccessfully” by the judge.
Commenting on the case after the sentencing, Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott said the public indecency charge was a Class A Misdemeanor and would not have added to the prison time Swarn received.
“Typically, when someone is going to prison, the lesser offenses are dropped as we are not going to mess with them,” added Scott.
Mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Bruce A. Malone
Kronterial N. Bond
Billiejo L. Soyster
Scott L. Minix
Lester A. McDonald
Delahn L. Amos
Chelsea Brown
Chancellor C. Embry
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Dante L. Wade
Shawanda Apholone
Kevin Brown
Thomas J. Nall
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Jamie L. Golladay
Regina M. Nall
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Daniel R. Blazich
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Deoane A. Stone
Micaiah G. Barton
Jason C. Herendeen
Blake E. Merli
Josh D. Longfellow
Jeremiah D. Collins
Danielle M. Whitehead
Deonte D. Smith
Cory J. Marquis
Gary L. Boyle
Carl E. Harvey II
Dessica N. Jackson
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Paul M. Folks
Cody M. Burries
Anthony J Dickey
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Michelle R. Batman
Seth D. Maxwell
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.