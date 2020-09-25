Decatur man in vehicle that fled police later found with 2 pistols, police say

DECATUR — A preliminary weapons charge has been filed against a Decatur resident who police say was in a vehicle that fled a traffic stop.
Decatur law enforcement said in sworn affidavit that the car had been parked in the 800 block of East Clay Street Thursday afternoon but drove off when police approached.
It was found with no one inside behind a residence in the 800 block of East Rogers Avenue and a 23-year-old man walking nearby was taken into custody, the affidavit said.
Found in his pants pocket were a loaded Lorcin 9mm semi-automatic pistol and a loaded Taurus G2C semi-automatic pistol, police said, with no valid FOID or conceal and carry license.
The suspect told authorities he'd been riding in the passenger seat when the vehicle fled from police and that he took the guns after it was parked, the court documents said.
He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Friday morning on a preliminary charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, which is subject to review by the state attorney's office. A check of jail records in the afternoon showed he was held on $100,000, meaning $10,000 is required for release on bond.
