Decatur man indicted on federal charges of child porn, sexual exploitation

DECATUR — A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted a Decatur man on charges of child pornography and the sexual exploitation and enticement of a minor.

A news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois said Daniel A. Betty, 27, had been arrested and charged in a criminal complaint first filed Dec. 16. U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Long had ordered him to be held in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. Betty has not yet entered a plea on the charges and an arraignment date has not been set.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney, Sharon Paul, said an affidavit filed in support of the charges said Betty had met a “minor female” from Champaign on the social dating app “Spotafriend,” aimed at teens aged from 13 to 19.

“According to the affidavit, Betty allegedly portrayed himself as a 17-year-old male from Decatur,” said Paul. “Using the app, Betty allegedly began communication with the minor female and, in October 2019, Betty drove from Decatur to Champaign and met the minor. Prior to the meeting, Betty had told the minor he was 19 years old.”