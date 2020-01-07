Decatur man indicted on federal charges of child porn, sexual exploitation

DECATUR — A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted a Decatur man on charges of child pornography and the sexual exploitation and enticement of a minor.
A news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois said Daniel A. Betty, 27, had been arrested and charged in a criminal complaint first filed Dec. 16. U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Long had ordered him to be held in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. Betty has not yet entered a plea on the charges and an arraignment date has not been set.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney, Sharon Paul, said an affidavit filed in support of the charges said Betty had met a “minor female” from Champaign on the social dating app “Spotafriend,” aimed at teens aged from 13 to 19.
You have free articles remaining.
“According to the affidavit, Betty allegedly portrayed himself as a 17-year-old male from Decatur,” said Paul. “Using the app, Betty allegedly began communication with the minor female and, in October 2019, Betty drove from Decatur to Champaign and met the minor. Prior to the meeting, Betty had told the minor he was 19 years old.”
Paul said the case against Betty was brought as part of a Department of Justice initiative called Project Safe Childhood, which coordinates the efforts of various law enforcement agencies to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.
Betty's mugshot was not immediately available.
Jerome Davis
Dalton C. Skinner
Anthony K. Williams
Kevin M. Roark
Stacey Darrell Bates
Leonde D. Johnson
Johnathan M. Radley
Roy M. Wilks
Charles H. Drain
Maurice D. Cline
Scott A. Gentry
Tiffany R. Rogers
Devontae C. Jones
Cornell D.A. Johnson
Gary L. Boyle
Anthony Myers
Sidney J. Flinn
Twanka L. Davis
Thomas L. Gill
Frank E. Sherman
Kassie M. Benton
Mark A. Marquis
Adam L. Agee
Jaquarius L. West
Ashley N. Jobe
Steven L. McClennon Jr.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Traveon L. Hood
Anthony Grampsas
Tyjuan Bruce
Richard J. Rush
Billiejo L. Soyster
Garold Holloway
Jamonta R. Blythe
Marvin F. Smith
Antwain J. Ward
Deion J. Sims
Nicholas K. Lotts
Andrew J. Cox
Rahiam A. Shabazz
Bryon D. Theus
Dondrion L. Austin
Joseph L. Williams
Jarius T. Fuller
Jonathan C.T. Owens
Ryne J. Woods
Cameron T. Taylor
Colby J. Park
Roy M. Wilks Jr.
Tyrone L. Humphrey
Javonne D. Russell
Trayon S. Jones
Jechelle D. Hendrix
Floyd D. Banks
Ricardo Q. Holloway
Taylor R. Szekely
Angela M. Baker
Antwanette R. Atkins
Durames K. Johnson
Michael Lawary
Ray M. James
Lamont D. Wright
Blake A. Lunardi
Casey T. Wiley
Johnnie L. Murphy
Selley X. Tullison
Kristy M. Fredstrom
Romell D. Hill
Austin L. Crist
Leondous H. Coleman
Skylar L. Cook
Terrance J. Wilson
Tamme R. King
Laurel A. Szekely
John T. McKown
Emmanuel Dunklin
Zachary D. Batson
Jason A. White
Lewis Jackson
Matthew D. Jackson
Deonta O. Johnson
Tyronn L. Ricks
Jamaal Anthony Jackson
Daiquan D. Cline
Jose Luis Aboytes
Damien O. McClure
Tammy L. Leigh
Rebecca J. Arndt
Shannon J. Ward
Jason F. Belman
George H. Holmes
Adam J. Frydenger
Devante J. Hall
Nathan C. Parnell
Tristin R. Jones
Antwone L. Clemmons
Lamentae R. Turner
Joseph A. Baker
Darelle D. Fox
Joseph D. Fox
Marcus E. Flagg
Lewis Jackson
Avante M. Flesch
Brandon M. Diggs
Alvin Bond
Yaree S. Wiley
Devonta M. Bond
Tracey A. Janes
Micah J. Hale
Lepolean N. Reasonover
Jonathan J. Walker
Emmett J. Rogers
Ryan H.J. O’Neal
Maurice K. Dozier
Dustin Ellis
Avery Drake
Marcius V. Ferguson
Cory J. Marquis
Aaron K. Greer
Moses J. Ratliff
Santonio Byars Sr.
Robert N. Meola
Craig L. Owens
Jessica A. Logan
Zachary D. Batson
Levi J. Goodman
Matthew L. Rice
Jarquez A. Hobbs
James Ballard
Kwantrevis D. Richardson
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid