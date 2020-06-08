Decatur man injures, spits at officers while resisting arrest, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man caused injuries to officers early Sunday while resisting arrest in the 1600 block of North Maple Avenue.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers called to the residence struggled to get him into a squad car during his arrest. The "highly intoxicated" 31-year-old had been sitting on his girlfriend during an argument, according to Copeland.

Copeland said the man was eventually placed into the car and kicked the door several times while riding to Macon County Jail. He refused to get out once they arrived and officers had to remove him, causing injury and swelling to one officer's wrist and another officer's back, he said.

Police say he attempted to spit on one of the officers while being removed.

He was arrested and booked Sunday morning into Macon County Jail on preliminary charges of aggravated assault of a police officer, domestic battery and resisting an officer causing injury. No bail had been set as of Monday morning, jail records show.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.