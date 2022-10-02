 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur man jailed on attempted murder charges

DECATUR — A 63-year-old Decatur man accused of trying to stab a 32-year-old woman to death is now jailed after he was found and arrested Saturday.

Richard R. Madison was booked into the Macon County Jail at 8:59 p.m. on a preliminary charge of attempted murder.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said Madison had been sought since the stabbing occurred Sept. 23. Carroll said the victim suffered stab wounds to her left cheek and the lower right side of her ribs and had needed hospital treatment.

Carroll described the circumstances leading up to the knife attack: “(The victim) was going over to a house to sell her phone for crack (cocaine) and she and (Madison) had gotten into an argument over the sale of the phone."

“They had driven over to the 1900 block of North Warren Street when she got out of the car and started to run away. He chased after her and she stopped and turned around and walked back to him and, when she got back to him, he had a knife in his hand and he stabbed her.”

Jail records show Madison is due to appear in Macon County Circuit Court Oct. 11.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

