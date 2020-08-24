Decatur man jailed on charges he solicited child for sex, police report

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police reports said a 61-year-old Decatur man is jailed on preliminary charges he solicited a boy for sex.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the incident happened Friday afternoon in the 600 block of West Division Street as the 13-year-old child was walking home.

The boy is quoted as telling police the man approached him and asked “What’s up? How you doing?” according to the affidavit. The boy said the man then propositioned him for sex.

The boy told police he told the man “No thank you, sir,” before heading home and telling his mother what had just happened.

Writing in the affidavit, police Officer Kirstin Davis said the boy’s 30-year-old mother dashed outside with her son and he pointed out the man who was still loitering in the area of their home. Davis said the mother, with the boy standing behind her, then confronted him about what he had said to her son and he at first told her he didn't remember saying anything.

The man, whom police say is not a registered sex offender, was booked on a preliminary charge of the indecent solicitation of a child. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.