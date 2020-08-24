Decatur man jailed on charges he solicited child for sex, police report

DECATUR — Police reports said a 61-year-old Decatur man is jailed on preliminary charges he solicited a boy for sex.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the incident happened Friday afternoon in the 600 block of West Division Street as the 13-year-old child was walking home.
The boy is quoted as telling police the man approached him and asked “What’s up? How you doing?” according to the affidavit. The boy said the man then propositioned him for sex.
The boy told police he told the man “No thank you, sir,” before heading home and telling his mother what had just happened.
Writing in the affidavit, police Officer Kirstin Davis said the boy’s 30-year-old mother dashed outside with her son and he pointed out the man who was still loitering in the area of their home. Davis said the mother, with the boy standing behind her, then confronted him about what he had said to her son and he at first told her he didn't remember saying anything.
The man, whom police say is not a registered sex offender, was booked on a preliminary charge of the indecent solicitation of a child. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed the man remains in custody with bail set at $30,000, meaning he must post $3,000 to be released. If he makes bail, he is ordered to stay away from the boy’s home.
Tevin Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.