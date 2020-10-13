Decatur man judged fit to stand trial on multiple counts of criminal damage

DECATUR — Travis C. Stewart, the man prosecutors accuse of being a one-man criminal damage crime wave in Decatur, is now certified by a doctor as mentally fit to stand trial.

Stewart is pleading not guilty to smashing windows in the Decatur Civic Center and the Keil Building administrative offices of the Decatur School District on July 4.

Police at the time said they suspected Stewart had also smashed windows in the iconic Transfer House and the downtown Salvation Army headquarters the same night, although damage to those buildings is not listed in the current charges.

Prosecutors claim, and Stewart denies, that he followed up the window damage the next night, July 5, by going out and slashing some 20 tires on vehicles parked downtown. Altogether, Stewart faces more than 10 criminal damage charges and also denies an earlier charge of criminally damaging a Macon County Sheriff’s Department squad car by puncturing its tires on Jan. 13.