Decatur man leads police on foot chase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man led them on a foot chase Thursday.

Police said the 23-year-old ran a stop sign in the 1400 block of East Locust Street and sped off when they tried to pull him over, eventually going onto Lowber Street and an alley north of the 1300 block of East Grand Avenue.

According to a written police affidavit, the officers followed the driver until he stopped in a driveway and ran through a yard. He ended up on a porch and was seen throwing three bags containing a "leafy green substance," $106 in cash and a cell phone, police said.

In the vehicle was found a bag with a "blue rectangular pill" and two "blue circular pills" later identified a sedative used to treat anxiety and depression that requires a prescription; a bag with 26.8 grams of cannabis; $43 in cash; a digital scale; an iPhone and a tablet, the documents said.

The man was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Thursday night on preliminary charges of the manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, manufacturing and delivery of cannabis and resisting a peace officer. A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed he is held on $50,000 bail, requiring $5,000 for release on bond.