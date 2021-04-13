Decatur man left with disfiguring facial injuries after fight, police say

DECATUR — A 27-year-old Decatur man was left with disfiguring facial injuries after telling police he had been attacked by another man he described as his “girlfriend” for the last seven years.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the attack happened around 4 a.m. April 7 at a home in the 3000 block of North Water Street. The accused assailant, also aged 27, was arrested and booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Officer Megan Welge saw and photographed the injured man’s face. “(He) had several scratches and gouges on his face and his upper shoulders/arm areas,” the officer said. “He had what appeared to be a contusion forming on the bridge of his nose (likely a broken nose), and his nose appeared as if it had been bleeding.”
Welge described the facial injuries as appearing “very fresh” and the victim’s skin “had the appearance that flesh has when layers are forcefully removed.”
Welge said the victim didn’t want to talk much about what had happened and only described himself getting into a “disagreement that led to an altercation” with his girlfriend.
A check of Macon County Jail records show the suspect is free on bail set at $3,000; prosecutors had asked for bail of $5,000. A bail condition forbids any contact with his boyfriend.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
