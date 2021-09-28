Decatur man makes death threats with hammer, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur man who police say threatened to kill two women with a hammer after demanding they return a substantial amount of money that was stolen from him was arrested for vehicular invasion.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the incident happened Monday, Sept. 27, outside a residence on the 600 block of West Division Street.

While both women were in the front seat, the affidavit said another vehicle pulled in behind the victims and a man entered the back seat of the vehicle — which had the rear passenger sliding door open — and began yelling at them about money he claimed was stolen from him.

The affidavit said the man wrapped his arm around the throat of one of the women and began choking her. He then pulled the woman so hard that the upper portion of her body was in the back seat while her legs were still in the front passenger seat.

After the man screamed death threats at the women, the affidavit said the woman in the driver’s seat began driving the vehicle with the door still open in hopes that he would fall out.

The affidavit said the man then picked up a hammer that was in the vehicle and threatened to hit and kill both women.

Police said, at one point, he hit the inside windshield of the vehicle causing it to crack and protrude outward.

Recommended for you…

Police said the women then drove to a residence located on the 200 block of South Maffit Street when the woman in the passenger seat immediately jumped out of the vehicle and ran away. The woman who was driving then convinced the man to walk with her to the residence when she sprinted inside to safety.

The man was arrested after 5 p.m. Monday and now faces a preliminary charge of unlawful vehicular invasion in Macon County.

His bail was set at $50,000 and he was released from Macon County Jail after he posted a $5,000 bond.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.