Decatur man missing 2 iPhones after driving off with them on his roof, police report

DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man who mistakenly drove off leaving two Apple iPhones in a box on his car roof could find no sign of them when he retraced his journey about an hour later.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said the 28-year-old man believes the phones fell off somewhere in the area of the 900 block of West Harrison Avenue about 10 a.m. Thursday. The man said the phones had been stolen by the time he realized what he had done.

Copeland said the phones are valued at about $900 each and the owner had boxed them up and was planning to send them back to Apple.

“He put the box on the roof of his car as he was getting in and was doing something else, and then he drove off,” Copeland said.

