Decatur man needed multiple stitches after face slashed by roommate, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man needed 13 stitches to sew up wounds in his face after he told police his male roommate had slashed him with a razor blade or very sharp knife in January.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said officers interviewed the 43-year-old victim in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital. Police measured one cut as extending out 3 ½ inches from his bottom lip while he had a 1-inch laceration to his top lip. The attack had happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 23 and police found and arrested the roommate April 7.

The man is quoted as telling police he shares a home with his 34-year-old roommate, who had become enraged about the man’s ex-girlfriend visiting with him and had told them both to “get out.”

All three had ended up arguing outside in the yard of the home in the 2300 block of East William Street and the affidavit quotes the man as saying his ex-girlfriend and the roommate had started “wrestling with each other.”

The roommate told police he had then stepped in to push his roommate off of his ex-girlfriend. “(He) advised a Decatur Police Officer that, a short time later, (the roommate) had cut him with a sharp object on his facial area causing pain along with two bleeding lacerations,” the affidavit added.