Decatur man on probation accused of stabbing dad in the back, police say

DECATUR — Andy R. McCulley III, recently convicted along with his father of severely beating and robbing a homeless Decatur man, is now booked on a preliminary charge of throwing a knife into his dad's back.

Both men live on the streets and a sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the 20-year-old McCulley III had awoken in what his father described as an “extremely agitated” state after using synthetic cannabis.

The father, Andy R. McCulley Jr., said he had disturbed his son while settling down near him to go to sleep about 11 p.m. Sunday next to a gas station in the 1100 block of East Wood Street.

McCulley Jr. had thrown his son's shoes out into a parking lot and told him he “needed to leave.” He is quoted as telling police his son remained highly agitated and the father had pulled out a utility knife and threatened to “stick him” if he didn’t stay away from him.

McCulley Jr. said he then turned and ran away, pursued by his son who hurled a brick, a rock and a tree branch at him, all of which missed.

“Andy Jr. advised officers he felt a very sharp pain in his lower back and realized he was not hit with a rock as he fell to the pavement with a knife stuck in his back,” said Officer Lucas Bray who signed the affidavit.

The father told police he later realized he had been wounded with his own weapon which must have fallen out of his pocket as he fled.

Bray said police soon located McCulley III in a nearby laundromat and he told police he had attacked after his father had hurled his tennis shoes at him, hitting him in the face. He said he fled when his father began yelling that he had been stabbed.

The son was booked on charges of committing an aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery. A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $30,000, meaning he must post a bond of $3,000 to be free.

McCulley III had been sentenced in May to 24 months probation after pleading guilty to committing aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in an April 20 attack. Both he and his father had robbed a 31-year-old homeless man who was kicked and punched and hit with a brick.

His father appeared in Macon County Circuit Court in July and received the same sentence after pleading guilty to the same offense.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

