DECATUR — A Decatur man out on bond on a charge of illegal possession of a machine gun was found in possession of another firearm Sunday.
Decatur police officers pulled over a vehicle on East Lost Bridge Road for a traffic violation on Sunday evening when a detection dog sniffed out the scent of drugs in the car, according to a police affidavit.
Police then searched the vehicle and found a Glock 22 firearm with a fully loaded magazine and one live round in the chamber located under the driver seat. Officers found no record of the firearm.
Officers also discovered a vacuum sealed package containing approximately 617.8 grams of suspected cannabis and a plastic bag containing 328 grams of suspected cannabis in a bag behind the driver seat. The total of approximately 945.8 grams is consistent with street distribution, police said.
The plastic bag was field tested and tested positive for the presence of cannabis.
In an interview with police, the suspect claimed ownership of the vacuum sealed bag containing suspected cannabis.
Officers ultimately discovered the suspect had been released on bond for a previous charge of illegal possession of a machine gun or automatic weapon from.
Police also found the suspect to have neither a firearm owners identification card or a concealed carry license.
The man was booked into the Macon County jail on a preliminary charge of armed violence. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.
