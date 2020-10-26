Decatur man pleads guilty in Coles County child sex assault case

The additional charges were dismissed as part of the agreement reached in the case Monday.

Police records in his case say one of the children, who was 5 years old when the acts were reported, told investigators that Rajkumar engaged in sex acts several times during 2017.

Another child, now 11 years old, described a sex act by Rajkumar that allegedly took place on Sept. 29, 2017, the records say. That was what led to the charge to which Rajkumar pleaded guilty.

Also, the mother of the third child, a boy who was 5 years old at the time, told her Rajkumar performed an act of oral sex on him, according to the case records.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn accepted the plea agreement prosecuting and defense attorneys recommended and imposed the prison term.

Jennifer Mudge of the Illinois Appellate Prosecutor's Office prosecuted the case and county Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum represented Rajkumar.