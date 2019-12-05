You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Decatur man pleads not guilty in rape of teen
0 comments
top story

Decatur man pleads not guilty in rape of teen

{{featured_button_text}}
Marcius V. Ferguson

Ferguson

DECATUR — Marcius V. Ferguson appeared in court Wednesday, pleading not guilty to the rape of a teenage girl prosecutors say was committed a year ago.

Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott questioned Decatur police Detective Troy Phares, who investigated the assault on the then 16-year-old victim. Phares said Ferguson, now 26, admitted smoking cannabis with the girl in his basement but denied raping her.

State Police Crime Lab results on a semen sample taken from the victim after the alleged assault on Dec. 23, 2018, however, came back on Oct. 2 with a positive match for Ferguson. Phares said the lab told him the odds against the DNA match being wrong were one in 2 “nonillion," which is a number with 30 zeroes after it.

Ferguson, represented by defense attorney Dave Ellison, told Macon County Circuit Court Judge Phoebe Bowers that he denied two counts of criminal sexual assault involving the use of force. Bowers found probable cause to try Ferguson on the charges and set a pretrial hearing date for Jan. 6 before Judge Jeffrey Geisler. Ferguson remains in the custody of the Macon County Jail in lieu of posting bail set at $100,000.

A sworn affidavit prepared by Phares about the case said the girl, interviewed in a hospital, told police she had been smoking cannabis with Ferguson in his basement during the early morning hours. She said Ferguson suddenly removed the light bulb, plunging the basement into darkness, before pulling off her clothes and raping her.

“She stated she was crying and he never stopped having sex with her,” Phares wrote. “She stated she was quite possibly in shock and thinking that this wasn’t really happening.”

She said she pleaded with him to stop and he said he would if she performed oral sex, Phares wrote. She told police she tried but couldn’t do it and her rape continued. She said Ferguson let her walk out afterwards.

2019 mug shots from the Herald & Review 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News