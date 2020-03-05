Decatur man pleads not guilty to attempted murder, other felony charges

DECATUR — Jacquez L. Jones appeared in Macon County Circuit Court pleading not guilty to attempted murder in a case where he is accused of gunning a Decatur man down in a hail of bullets.

Judge Phoebe Bowers found probable cause to try Jones, 20, for the Jan. 9 shooting in the 200 block of East Olive Street after his court appearance Wednesday. Jones also pleaded not guilty to a charge of aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm in the incident, in which prosecutors say the victim was shot six times.

Giving evidence earlier and describing the investigation, Decatur police Detective Jason Derbort said officers were called to the shooting scene on reports of shots fired. They were busy cataloging spent shell casings, blood spatters and bullet holes in surrounding property when they told the gunshot victim had arrived at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Subsequent interviews with eyewitnesses pointed to Jones as the shooter, who was seen firing from a car window.

Defense attorney Dave Ellison questioned the eye-witness evidence, focusing on the fact that Jones was seen apparently hanging out of the car window and driving the vehicle at the same time. He asked Derbort whether any tests for gunshot residue had been performed on Jones body or clothing and was told they had not.