Decatur man pleads not guilty to home invasion, sex assault charges

DECATUR — Prosecutors said when a sleeping Decatur woman felt Cornelius T. Price Jr. pull the blanket over her head, she thought it was her boyfriend.

“Babe, what are you doing?” she is quoted as asking in a Decatur Police sworn affidavit as she felt the man she later recognized as Price, the brother of a friend, climbing on top of her.

“I’m not your babe,” the terrified woman quoted Price as saying to her before punching her in the face and then painfully sexually assaulting her with his fist, according to the affidavit.

Price, 27, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Wednesday pleading not guilty to two charges of home invasion, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of criminal sexual assault involving force. Price, who was defended by attorney Caleb Brown, has been held in the Macon County Jail without bond since he was arrested the night of the alleged assault, Jan. 18.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}