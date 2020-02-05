Decatur man pleads not guilty to home invasion, sex assault charges

DECATUR — Prosecutors said when a sleeping Decatur woman felt Cornelius T. Price Jr. pull the blanket over her head, she thought it was her boyfriend.
“Babe, what are you doing?” she is quoted as asking in a Decatur Police sworn affidavit as she felt the man she later recognized as Price, the brother of a friend, climbing on top of her.
“I’m not your babe,” the terrified woman quoted Price as saying to her before punching her in the face and then painfully sexually assaulting her with his fist, according to the affidavit.
Price, 27, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Wednesday pleading not guilty to two charges of home invasion, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of criminal sexual assault involving force. Price, who was defended by attorney Caleb Brown, has been held in the Macon County Jail without bond since he was arrested the night of the alleged assault, Jan. 18.
Giving evidence from the affidavit, Officer John Doswell said the 27-year-old victim recognized Price’s voice because he had been at a party she was at the night before. Questioned by law school intern Anna Rich, under the supervision of First Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke, Doswell said Price finally stopped his attack and fled after there was a loud noise from somewhere in her home that scared him off.
“When the suspect fled she found a window on the front of the house and the backdoor open?” asked Rich. “Yes,” said Doswell. He also said that glass in a front porch window was broken, which appeared to be how Price had entered the home.
Judge Phoebe Bowers found probable cause to try Price and put the case on the trial list of Judge Jeffrey Geisler. She scheduled a pretrial hearing for March 9.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid