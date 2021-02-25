Decatur man pleads not guilty to vehicle theft and kidnaping a 6-year-old boy

DECATUR — Nayan B. Patel is pleading not guilty to charges of aggravated kidnapping and vehicle theft after prosecutors accused him of stealing a Decatur mother’s car with her 6-year-old son sitting in the back.

Evidence from the Macon County State’s Attorney against the 41-year-old defendant says he kept driving even as the boy cried out that he wanted to go home to his mother.

“(The child) stated that he yelled at the guy who took the car that he wanted to go back to his mother, but the guy did not stop,” said a sworn affidavit from Decatur Police Officer Todd Cline. The incident happened around 9 a.m. Nov. 19 outside the mother’s apartment building in the 300 block of West Prairie Street.

“(The child) stated the man then stopped the car and asked him to come in (to a store) and he would buy him some candy,” said Cline. “(The child) stated that he went into the store with the man, the man bought him some candy, and then they got back into the car ... and the man took off in the car again.”