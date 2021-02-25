 Skip to main content
Decatur man pleads not guilty to vehicle theft and kidnaping a 6-year-old boy
Decatur man pleads not guilty to vehicle theft and kidnaping a 6-year-old boy

DECATUR — Nayan B. Patel is pleading not guilty to charges of aggravated kidnapping and vehicle theft after prosecutors accused him of stealing a Decatur mother’s car with her 6-year-old son sitting in the back.

Evidence from the Macon County State’s Attorney against the 41-year-old defendant says he kept driving even as the boy cried out that he wanted to go home to his mother.

Patel

Patel.

“(The child) stated that he yelled at the guy who took the car that he wanted to go back to his mother, but the guy did not stop,” said a sworn affidavit from Decatur Police Officer Todd Cline. The incident happened around 9 a.m. Nov. 19 outside the mother’s apartment building in the 300 block of West Prairie Street.

“(The child) stated the man then stopped the car and asked him to come in (to a store) and he would buy him some candy,” said Cline. “(The child) stated that he went into the store with the man, the man bought him some candy, and then they got back into the car ... and the man took off in the car again.”

Macon man arrested in Indiana after kidnapping incident in Macon, police chief reports

The child is quoted as saying he told Patel to slow down because “he was driving too fast,” but by then a police patrol had spotted the vehicle leaving the store lot in the 300 block of West Grand Avenue. The vehicle was quickly pulled over at the intersection of West Leafland Avenue and North Union Street and Patel was arrested and the son returned to his mother.

Patel appeared with his defense attorney Andrew Wessler in Macon County Circuit Court Wednesday and told Judge Rodney Forbes that he was willing to waive a preliminary hearing where the judge would decide if there was probable cause to try him.

Patel and his attorney offered no questions or comments at Wednesday’s brief hearing, and Patel’s motive for taking the car with the child inside is unclear.

Cline, writing in the affidavit, said the mother had described starting her car and her son getting inside it before she had gotten out again for some unspecified reason.

“(She) stated that she turned around for just a few seconds and then turned back to see her car driving off with (her son) still inside of it,” added Cline. “She stated no one was supposed to be driving her car, or had permission to take (her son).”

Forbes said he will try the case himself and scheduled it for a pretrial hearing on April 23. Patel remains in custody of the Macon County Jail with bail set at $205,000, meaning he must post $20,500 to bond out.

