Decatur man pleads not guilty to weapons charges
Bryan C. McGee

DECATUR — Bryan C. McGee appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Wednesday pleading not guilty to weapons charges.

McGee, 20, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a handgun. He waived a preliminary hearing and Judge Phoebe Bowers found probable cause for a trial on the charges. He remains held in the Macon County Jail in lieu of bail set at $250,000, which means he must post $25,000 to be released.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police described how McGee was arrested Jan. 15 during a raid on a home in the 200 block of East Olive Street by members of the department’s Street Crimes Unit. The affidavit said 10 people were found at the address and these individuals have been identified by police as members of the “Jumpout” street gang.

“This group has been suspects in recent shootings in the Decatur area and are known to possess weapons,” said police Officer Jason Hesse, writing in the affidavit.

He said McGee was in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun and the weapon was reported stolen out of Springfield. “...McGee advised he found the loaded handgun in an alley off Edward Street on Jan. 14,” said Hesse.

The affidavit did not mention any explanation from McGee about why he had kept the weapon.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

