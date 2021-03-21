Decatur man points loaded gun at neighbor, police report

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man, convinced his neighbor had stolen money from the man’s mother, went across to the neighbor’s home and threatened him with a loaded gun.
The 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night and jailed on preliminary charges of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm. He was also booked on a further charge of aggravated assault.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the neighbor told police the man had come to his door in the 400 block of East Decatur Street around 7:42 p.m. Wednesday to confront him about the theft allegation.
“(The man) then displayed a handgun with an extended magazine and pointed it at him, putting him in fear of being shot,” Police Officer Cody Rose said in the affidavit.
Rose said police visited the man’s home and found the 9mm gun inside a parked minivan. He said the weapon checked stolen in a report filed out of the Anderson Police Department.
Rose quoted the man as admitting to “displaying the gun” to the neighbor because he was upset with him over the allegation of stealing his mother’s cash. Rose also quotes the man as saying he threatened to beat the neighbor but denied ever pointing the gun at him.
A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed the man remained in custody with bail set at $51,000, meaning he must post $5,100 to bond out. Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $75,000.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
