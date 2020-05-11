Decatur man pulled over with 76.5 grams of suspected cannabis, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR— Police say a Decatur man is facing preliminary charges for unlawful possession of 30-500 grams of cannabis.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the 26-year-old man was found to have a total 76.5 grams of a "green, leafy substance which field tested positive for cannabis" Sunday evening inside the suspect's vehicle.

He was stopped by police around 6:13 p.m. after running a stop sign Edward Street and Garfield Avenue, according to police.

It was stored in four baggies "not compliant with the law regarding transport of cannabis in a vehicle," Copeland said.

The man was given a notice to appear for the preliminary charges.

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.