Decatur man pulled over with 76.5 grams of suspected cannabis, police say
DECATUR— Police say a Decatur man is facing preliminary charges for unlawful possession of 30-500 grams of cannabis.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the 26-year-old man was found to have a total 76.5 grams of a "green, leafy substance which field tested positive for cannabis" Sunday evening inside the suspect's vehicle.

He was stopped by police around 6:13 p.m. after running a stop sign Edward Street and Garfield Avenue, according to police.

It was stored in four baggies "not compliant with the law regarding transport of cannabis in a vehicle," Copeland said.

The man was given a notice to appear for the preliminary charges. 

