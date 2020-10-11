Decatur man punched and knocked out won't talk about it, police say

DECATUR — Police said a man who was knocked unconscious by a punch to the head Friday night outside a Decatur pizza restaurant didn’t want to talk about what happened.

Sgt. Brian Earles with Decatur police said patrol officers had been called by witnesses at 7:40 p.m. and found the man sitting outside a business in the 100 block of South Oakland Avenue bleeding from the inside of his mouth.

“Witnesses said apparently the victim was approached by another man and they spoke briefly before this other man punches the victim in the face, knocking him unconscious before he came around,” Earles added.

Earles said the victim refused to talk about what happened and “got mad at us” when police officers tried to get details. A doctor later said the man had suffered a laceration inside his mouth and some of his teeth had been knocked loose.

